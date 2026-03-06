Italy sends naval ship to Cyprus after drone attacks

Italy has dispatched a naval ship towards Cyprus in light of the recent drone attacks on the Mediterranean island.



The frigate has left the port of the southern Italian city of Taranto and is expected to reach the area of Cyprus in a few days, the news agency ANSA reported on Friday. On board are about 160 crew members.



A drone of Iranian design hit the British airbase Akrotiri in Cyprus late Sunday. A government spokesman in London confirmed that a hangar had been hit, but said that only minimal damage had occurred.



According to reports, it was a Shahed-type drone, which had not been launched from Iran.



In solidarity with Cyprus, several European countries have increased their military presence in the region.



According to the Cypriot government, France has already deployed a frigate to the eastern Mediterranean and plans to bring air defence and anti-drone systems to the island. In addition to Italy, Spain has also announced plans to send ships to the region.



