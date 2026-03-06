2 pilots killed after Indian fighter jet crashes in northeastern India

Two pilots were killed after an Indian Air Force fighter jet crashed in the northeastern state of Assam, according to an official statement.

The aircraft lost contact after taking off from Jorhat in Assam on Thursday evening.

The Indian Air Force confirmed Friday morning that both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

"All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences and stand firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief," the air force said in a statement on US social media company X.

Earlier Friday, the air force said Su-30MKI fighter aircraft — originally developed by Russia — was on a training mission when it crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Authorities later launched a search and rescue operation.