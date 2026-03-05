Qatar condemns Iranian ballistic missile launch on Türkiye

Qatar condemned an Iranian ballistic missile launch on Türkiye and a drone attack targeting an airport in Azerbaijan, calling them a "serious escalation" and "a flagrant violation of state sovereignty."

In a statement Thursday, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said the actions constitute "a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of states," warning they threaten regional security and stability.

The ministry said Iran's continued opening of new fronts and expanding the scope of escalation with neighboring countries is "extremely dangerous," urging Tehran to immediately halt "irresponsible policies" that undermine regional stability.

It also called on Iran "to prioritize the interests of the region's peoples and adhere to principles of good neighborliness and international law."

The ministry reaffirmed Qatar's full solidarity with Türkiye and Azerbaijan, expressing support for measures taken by both countries to preserve their sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

On Wednesday, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said a ballistic munition fired from Iran and directed toward Turkish airspace was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense units in the Eastern Mediterranean.

And on Thursday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that its Nakhchivan exclave was hit by drones launched from Iranian territory, with one drone striking the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school building in the village of Shakarabad.

There was no Iranian comment on the report.

The attacks came as Israel and the US have continued a large-scale offensive on Iran since Saturday, killing at least 926 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.