France to strengthen cooperation with Lebanese armed forces

French President Emmanuel Macron and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun shake hands during a joint press conference, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 28, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that Paris will help the Lebanese military as fighting flared again this week between Hezbollah and Israel.

"France will strengthen its cooperation with the Lebanese Armed Forces and will provide them with armored transport vehicles, as well as operational and logistical support," Macron wrote on US social media platform X.

He reiterated the need to prevent Lebanon to being drawn into war again after having talks with Lebanese authorities "to establish a plan to bring an end to the military operations currently being carried out by Hezbollah and Israel on either side of the border."

"Hezbollah must immediately cease its fire toward Israel. Israel must refrain from any ground intervention or large-scale operation on Lebanese territory. The Lebanese authorities have given me their commitment to take control of the positions held by Hezbollah and to fully assume responsibility for security across the entire national territory. I give them my full support," wrote Macron.

Voicing his concern about the displacement of Lebanese civilians, he announced his decision to immediately send humanitarian aid while reaffirming that several tons of medicine are being delivered, along with shelter solutions.

"At this moment of great danger, I call on the Israeli Prime Minister not to expand the war to Lebanon. I call on Iranian leaders not to further draw Lebanon into a war that is not its own. Hezbollah must renounce its weapons, respect the national interest, show that it is not a militia taking orders from abroad, and allow the Lebanese to come together to preserve their country," Macron added.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged cross-border attacks since Monday in the wake of a large-scale US-Israeli offensive on Iran, in which more than 900 people have been killed since Saturday, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

The Israeli attacks have killed at least 72 people and injured nearly 450 since Monday, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel has repeatedly violated a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, signed in November 2024, carrying out near-daily strikes that have left hundreds dead and wounded.

Israel began its offensive against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated it into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 victims and wounding 17,000.