Trump slams Spain as ‘loser,’ says UK should back Iran campaign 'without question’: Report

President Donald Trump criticized two US allies, calling Spain a "loser" and saying British Prime Minister Keir Starmer should support the American campaign against Iran "without question," the New York Post reported Thursday.

"We have a lot of winners, but Spain is a loser, and UK has been very disappointing," Trump said in a phone interview.

Trump said Spain is "very hostile" to NATO.

"They don't pay their — they're the only one that voted against the 5% payment, and they're very hostile to everyone," he said, referring to the alliance's commitment to contribute 5% of each country's GDP to defense.

"Not a team player, and we're not going to be a team player with Spain either," he said.

Asked about reports by the Telegraph that he also called Starmer a "loser" in private conversations, Trump was blunt.

Earlier this week, Trump publicly criticized Starmer for his response to the conflict involving Iran.

Speaking at a news conference at the White House, Trump said Starmer was "not Winston Churchill" and accused him of damaging international relationships.

"Well, he's not Winston Churchill, let me put it that way," said Trump, per the New York Post.

According to the report, Trump has been frustrated with Starmer for not allowing the US to use British military bases in the American and Israeli bombing campaign on Iran.

Starmer on Thursday defended the decision not to join US-Israeli strikes on Iran, saying the best solution to the issue is "a negotiated settlement with Iran, where they give up their nuclear ambitions."

"It was very disappointing — his performance, having to do with our tremendous attack on a hostile nation," Trump said. "He should be giving us, without question or hesitation, things like bases where we can use others."

Trump said he recently talked to Starmer without giving further information.

"I was very surprised at Keir. Very disappointed."

"I get along with him fine," Trump said. "But he, he sometimes doesn't do things that he should be doing."