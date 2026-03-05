Iran dismisses 'baseless' Strait of Hormuz closure claims, says US sank frigate

An aerial view of the Iranian shores and the island of Qeshm in the strait of Hormuz, December 10, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Iran's permanent mission to the UN on Thursday dismissed claims that Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz as "baseless and absurd," asserting that the US has "endangered maritime security."

"The claim that Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz is baseless and absurd," the mission wrote on US social media platform X, reaffirming that Iran "remains committed to international law and freedom of navigation."

It said the frigate Dena, which was visiting India as a naval guest with 130 sailors onboard, was struck and sunk "in international waters by a U.S. submarine without warning," nearly 2,000 miles from Iran's shores, killing more than 100 sailors.

"This reckless attack violates the fundamental principles of international law and freedom of navigation," it said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that the attack occurred Wednesday off the coast of Sri Lanka.

The warship was on its way home after participating in a naval drill off the Indian coast last month. A total of 32 sailors were wounded, with many missing.

The attack on the warship in the Indian Ocean comes amid a military campaign by Israel and the US against Iran that began Saturday, killing at least 926 victims, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.