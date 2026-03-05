Qatar sends 4th identical letter to UN on Iranian attacks on its territory

Smoke from intercepted missiles pictured in the sky over Doha, Qatar, 05 March 2026. (EPA Photo)

Qatar said Thursday it sent a fourth identical letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and president of the Security Council, US envoy Michael Waltz regarding Iranian attacks targeting its territory.

The attacks "represent a blatant violation of Qatar's national sovereignty, a direct threat to its security and territorial integrity, and an unacceptable escalation that threatens regional security and stability," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The letter said that the Gulf country was attacked by 10 drones and two cruise missiles from Iran on Wednesday, of which air defenses successfully intercepted eight drones and two cruise missiles.

Two Iranian ballistic missiles were also fired at Qatari territory on Tuesday, with air defense systems shooting one of them, while the other hit Al Udeid Air Base. No injuries were reported.

Iran has launched missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets since Feb. 28. Some of the attacks have caused casualties and damage to civilian sites, including ports and residential buildings.

Tehran says the attacks came in response to a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that has killed hundreds of people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.