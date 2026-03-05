'Enough with escalations,' says Spanish premier amid ongoing Middle East tensions

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday issued a firm plea for an end to regional hostilities in Middle East, saying "enough with escalations" in a call with Lebanese president.

Sanchez, in a post on the US social media platform X, said he had a phone call with Joseph Aoun regarding "the grave situation in Beirut and the rest of the country."

He emphasized that the Lebanese people can count on Spain's "full support and humanitarian assistance" to help the thousands of civilians who have been displaced by recent strikes.

The prime minister called for an immediate halt to violence, saying: "Enough with the escalations. No more destruction."

He concluded his statement by reiterating the core message of his administration's foreign policy: "No to war."

The US and Israel began attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, and have since killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and many other senior leaders and commanders. While the bombing continues, Israeli forces have expanded their attacks to Lebanon, despite a ceasefire with Hezbollah.