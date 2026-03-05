Pentagon identifies last 2 of 6 US troops killed in drone attack in Kuwait

The Pentagon on Wednesday identified the remaining two US soldiers killed in a drone attack in Kuwait during the opening hours of the conflict with Iran.

The Defense Department said Jeffrey R. O'Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa, and Robert M. Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California were among six American service members killed Saturday when an Iranian drone struck Port Shuaiba in Kuwait.

Marzan is believed to have died at the scene of the attack, the Pentagon said, adding that positive identification will be completed by a medical examiner.

The Pentagon earlier identified the other four soldiers as Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

Port Shuaiba, a commercial harbor in Kuwait, also functions as a key logistics hub used by the US military to move tactical vehicles and supplies into the region.

In addition to the fatalities, 18 other service members were wounded in the attack.

Joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran launched Saturday killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with strikes targeting Gulf countries and US military assets in the region.