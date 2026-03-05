Iran 'confident' it can counter potential US ground invasion, says top diplomat

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran is prepared to confront a potential ground invasion by the US, NBC News reported Thursday.

"No, we are waiting for them," Araghchi said in a video interview when asked if he was afraid of a possible US ground invasion.

"Because we are confident that we can confront them, and that would be a big disaster for them," he said.

His remarks came after US-Israel strikes against Iran began Feb. 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top security officials.

Despite US and Israeli strikes across the country, Araghchi said Iran has not asked for a ceasefire.

"We didn't ask for a ceasefire even last time. In previous time, it was Israel who asked for a ceasefire. They asked for an unconditional ceasefire after 12 days that we resisted against their aggression," he said, referring to the 12-day war last June when the Israeli and US militaries targeted Iranian nuclear facilities.

When asked about an attack on an elementary school in the city of Minab, Araghchi said 171 school girls were killed, and he put the responsibility on the American and Israeli militaries.

"This is what our military said. So, it is either the US or Israel. What is the difference?"

On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US is "investigating" the attack, while Israel denied involvement.

"We, of course, never target civilian targets, but we're taking a look and investigating that," Hegseth told reporters.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday dismissed the idea that the US was responsible for the strike.

"Not that we know of," Leavitt told reporters when asked whether the US carried out the strike.

"The United States of America does not target civilians, unlike the rogue Iranian regime that targets civilians, that kills children … and uses propaganda quite effectively," she added.

Araghci said he had no communication with President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner since last week.

"The fact is that we don't have any positive experience of negotiating with the United States. You know, especially with this administration. We negotiated twice last year and this year, and then in the middle of negotiations, they attacked us," Araghchi told NBC News.

"So, we see no reason why we should engage once again with those who have, who are not honest in negotiation, and they don't and do not enter into negotiation in good faith."

Despite his defiant tone about Iran's military readiness, Araghchi said the broader conflict is unlikely to produce a clear victor.

"There is no winner in this war," he said. "Our win is to be able to resist against, you know, the illegal, you know, goals, and this is what we have done so far."