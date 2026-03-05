 Contact Us
News World Netherlands summons Iranian envoy to protest 'indiscriminate' strikes cross Gulf

Netherlands summons Iranian envoy to protest 'indiscriminate' strikes cross Gulf

The Netherlands formally summoned the Iranian ambassador to condemn "indiscriminate" drone and missile strikes across the region, demanding an immediate end to attacks and expressing solidarity with targeted nations.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published March 05,2026
Subscribe
NETHERLANDS SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY TO PROTEST INDISCRIMINATE STRIKES CROSS GULF

The Netherlands formally protested ongoing Iranian military actions Wednesday, summoning the Iranian ambassador following a wave of strikes across the Gulf and the broader region.

Tom Berendsen said in a post on the US social media company X's platform that he summoned the diplomat to address "ongoing Iranian drone and missile attacks."

The Dutch government expressed firm solidarity with partners "including Cyprus, Türkiye and various Gulf nations targeted by the strikes."

Berendsen said he "strongly condemn(s) these indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure."

The Netherlands, he said, is calling on Iran to "immediately cease these attacks."

"We stand in solidarity with our partners," he added.