Netherlands summons Iranian envoy to protest 'indiscriminate' strikes cross Gulf

The Netherlands formally protested ongoing Iranian military actions Wednesday, summoning the Iranian ambassador following a wave of strikes across the Gulf and the broader region.

Tom Berendsen said in a post on the US social media company X's platform that he summoned the diplomat to address "ongoing Iranian drone and missile attacks."

The Dutch government expressed firm solidarity with partners "including Cyprus, Türkiye and various Gulf nations targeted by the strikes."

Berendsen said he "strongly condemn(s) these indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure."

The Netherlands, he said, is calling on Iran to "immediately cease these attacks."

"We stand in solidarity with our partners," he added.



