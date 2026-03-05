Trump names Sen. Markwayne Mullin to replace Kristi Noem as Homeland Security chief

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Sen. Markwayne Mullin will replace Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said Noem will be special envoy for "The Shield of the Americas," a security initiative focused on the Western Hemisphere that the administration plans to unveil Saturday in the state of Florida.

Highlighting Mullin's political record and personal background in his announcement, Trump said he will focus on tightening border enforcement and combating drug trafficking.

"Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, Make America Safe Again. Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security," he added.

Earlier, media reports suggested Trump had begun considering possible replacements for Noem after his frustrations with the secretary grew following her testimony at Congress this week.

Noem was facing internal scrutiny following the killings of Americans — Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good — in the state of Minnesota in January by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Democrats had been urging Trump to fire Noem, and also signed on to an impeachment resolution against her.



























