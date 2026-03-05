Italy says US has not requested use of its bases for Iran attacks

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told lawmakers on Thursday that the United States has not yet requested the use of its bases on Italian territory as part of a military attack against Iran, but any such request would be discussed in Parliament.

Addressing the Lower House on the conflict in Iran and the Middle East, Crosetto also said that Italy needs to reassess its military assets in the region and respond to the requests of "friendly countries in difficulty."

"We intend to deploy a multi-domain force in the Middle East, with anti-drone and anti-missile air-defense systems.

"We will, together with Spain and France, provide assistance to Cyprus," Crosetto said.

Italy's center-left opposition plans to vote on a resolution in Parliament later on Thursday that would commit the government not to authorize the use of bases granted to the American armed forces on Italian soil for military attacks against Iran.

The opposition also asks the conservative government, headed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, not to provide "any type of military support to a war that violates international law and which the international community must stop before it is too late."

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also addressed the Lower House Thursday, saying 100,000 Italians are "directly or indirectly" involved in the crisis regions.

"The safety of our fellow citizens is the absolute priority," he said, adding that 10,000 Italians have been assisted to leave the risk areas so far.

Tajani stressed that "the guiding principle of our commitment in the area remains de-escalation."

Italy wants to avoid a widening of the Middle East conflict, Tajani noted, adding that Rome will keep all channels of dialogue with Iran open while maintaining a firm position.

"Iran cannot acquire nuclear weapons and missile systems capable of posing an existential threat to Israel, the region, and Europe," Tajani said.





