US suspends operations at embassy in Kuwait City

Smoke rises from an area surrounding U.S. Embassy following a strike, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Bayan, Kuwait, March 2, 2026, in this screengrab from a video. (REUTERS)

The US has suspended operations at its embassy in Kuwait City amid ongoing strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks across the Gulf, the State Department announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the department said there were no reported injuries to US personnel, but stressed that the safety of Americans abroad remains its top priority.

The State Department said the travel advisory for Kuwait remains at Level 3: Reconsider Travel, urging US citizens to review updated guidance and advising Americans in the country to depart if they can do so safely using commercial or other available transportation. Those unable to leave were advised to shelter in place.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also spoke with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, conveying condolences for Kuwaiti soldiers killed in recent attacks and thanking Kuwait for its response to threats from Iran, according to a State Department readout.

Tensions have surged in the Middle East after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran starting Feb. 28, and has since killed over 900 people, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and at least 165 schoolgirls.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting US-linked sites in Gulf countries.

Over the weekend, a drone strike in Kuwait killed six US service members at a tactical operations center.