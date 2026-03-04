Russia says LNG tanker attacked near Malta’s territorial waters

A Russian liquefied natural gas tanker was attacked near Malta's territorial waters, Russia's Transport Ministry said Wednesday, blaming unmanned Ukrainian boats for the strike.

The ministry said the tanker Artic Metagas was targeted Tuesday off Libya's coast.

According to the statement, the vessel was en route from the northwestern Russian port of Murmansk and was carrying cargo "cleared in accordance with all international regulations."

"We classify this incident as an act of international terrorism and maritime piracy, a gross violation of the fundamental norms of international maritime law," the ministry said.

It added that such acts, allegedly carried out with the "connivance of the authorities of European Union member states," must not go unnoticed by the international community.

Ukraine has not commented on Russia's claims.