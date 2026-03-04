Trump says over 9,000 Americans evacuated from Middle East amid crisis with Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that over 9,000 Americans "have safely returned home from the Middle East," amid ongoing crisis with Iran.

"If you are a US Citizen in the Middle East, and you want to come home, please register with the State Department at Step.State.Gov.," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"The Department will identify where you are, and provide travel options to you. We are already chartering flights, free of charge, and booking commercial options, which we expect will become increasingly available as time goes on," he added.

Tensions have escalated across the region since the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US military assets.

Six US service members were killed and several others wounded in an Iranian strike on a tactical operations center in Kuwait during the operation, said US Central Command (CENTCOM).





