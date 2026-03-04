TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CALLS IRANS BOMBING OF ALL GULF REGION WITHOUT ANY DISTINCTION INCREDIBLY WRONG STRATEGY

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Tuesday that Iran's strategy of bombing all Gulf countries without making any distinction was "an incredibly wrong strategy."

In an interview with state news broadcaster TRT Haber, Fidan addressed the ongoing conflict that erupted after the US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran Saturday, stressing that the region was going through extremely critical days.

He said the region has suffered major pain and wars over the past 20 years, adding that the latest conflict was not confined to Iran alone.

"When we look at the effects of the war, as we had predicted earlier, it is spreading across the entire region," he said.

Fidan said that when Tehran perceives an existential threat, it adopts an approach of "if I go down, I will take the region with me," targeting other countries in the region, particularly their energy infrastructure.

"Iran knows very well how vital the energy infrastructure in key regional countries is for the global economy, stability and energy security, and it carries out its attacks accordingly," he said.

Fidan noted that as Iran comes under attack, it seeks to exert pressure through such actions, adding that how long the war will last remains controversial and open to various assessments.

He said efforts were underway to form a common position with certain countries, adding: "As a region, we are working on how to prevent it from getting worse."

Pointing out that many Gulf countries worked to prevent the conflict from breaking out, Fidan said Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister was still trying to avert it up to an hour before the attack.

"They were actually acting in a way that would have benefited Iran. Despite this, Iran's bombing of Oman as a mediator, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan — all of these places without making any distinction — is, in my view, an incredibly wrong strategy," he said.

Fidan said such actions significantly increase regional risks and were also wrong from Iran's own perspective, adding that Türkiye considers this approach a serious mistake on Iran's part.

Tension has escalated across the region when the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US assets.
















