Türkiye’s first national high-speed train begins tests

Türkiye has completed production of the first set of its National Electric High-Speed Train, one of the country's key railway technology projects. The first train will be placed on the rails on Friday, officially launching the testing phase.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that the first set of the 225 km/h National Electric High-Speed Train project has been completed.

Providing details about the testing process, Uraloğlu said: "On Friday, we will place our first train on the rails and officially begin testing. We will thoroughly examine all performance criteria, including speed, braking, driving systems, and track compatibility."

DOMESTIC SHARE IN HIGH-SPEED FLEET TO INCREASE

Uraloğlu emphasized that the introduction of the National Electric High-Speed Train will significantly increase the share of domestic production in Türkiye's high-speed fleet.

"We plan to produce 14 more sets between 2026 and 2028. Considering that 31 sets are currently operating on our high-speed lines, we will have produced nearly half that number as national trains," he said.

CAPACITY OF 577 PASSENGERS

The aluminum-bodied train consists of 8 cars and has a capacity of 577 passengers.

The set includes advanced systems such as a train control and monitoring system, automatic train stop system, electromechanical passenger doors, fully automatic climate control, fire detection systems, audio-visual passenger information systems, and camera systems.

Passengers will also have access to Wi-Fi, vending machines, and a kitchen section. The train features two compartments for passengers with disabilities, as well as lifts enabling wheelchair access between platform and train.

Uraloğlu said the trains are designed to meet both current and future needs with high comfort and innovation.