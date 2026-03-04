EU 'ready' to defend interests after Trump Spain threat

Thesaid Wednesday it was "ready" to defend EU interests after Presidentthreatened to sever trade with Spain for refusing to allow US use of its bases to attack Iran.

"We stand in full solidarity with all member states and all its citizens and, through our common trade policy, stand ready to act if necessary to safeguard EU interests," said commission spokesman Olof Gill in a statement issued in response to Trump's threats.

Trump lashed out at the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday, criticising its refusal to grant use of the Rota naval base and Moron air base, as well as his refusal to join NATO allies in a pledge to boost defence spending.

"So we're going to cut off all trade with Spain. We don't want anything to do with Spain," Trump said.

In his statement, Gill recalled that "the EU and the United States concluded a major trade deal last year" and said "the European Commission expects the United States to fully honour the commitments undertaken" as part of the accord.

"We will continue to advocate for stable, predictable and mutually beneficial transatlantic trade relations for the benefit of all," he said.

"Safeguarding this relationship, particularly at a time of global disruption, is more important than ever and clearly in the interest of both sides."

Sanchez's leftist government has angered Washington with a series of other policies, including staunch opposition to Israel's war in Gaza and the military operation to abduct and arrest President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela.









