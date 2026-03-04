Qatar says it dismantled two cells linked to Iran’s IRGC

Qatar announced late Tuesday that it dismantled two cells linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that were operating inside the country.

State security units arrested 10 suspects following extensive surveillance operations, according to a report by the state-run Qatar News Agency (QNA).

The report said seven suspects were assigned espionage missions to gather intelligence on "vital and military facilities" in the country, while three others were tasked with carrying out sabotage operations and had received training in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Authorities also seized locations and coordinates of sensitive facilities along with communication devices and technological equipment. They urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

Tensions have escalated across the region since the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US military assets.





