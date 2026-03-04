Iranian warship 'attacked by foreign submarine' off Sri Lanka

At least 108 sailors are missing after an Iranian warship was "attacked by a foreign submarine" near the South Asian island nation of Sri Lanka, local outlet the Daily Mirror reported, citing defense sources.

It added that 78 other sailors were wounded in the incident while the identity of the sailors remains unknown.

The warship sank off Sri Lanka's southern coast, and the nation's navy and air force are engaged in a joint rescue operation to rescue the crew of the IRIS Dena off the coast of the city of Galle.

Earlier Wednesday, authorities said the operation was focused on evacuating crew members after the vessel issued a distress call saying it had been hit.

The IRIS Dena is a Moudge-class frigate serving in the Iranian Navy's Southern Fleet.

The injured are being treated at Karapitiya Hospital in Galle, local authorities said.

Sri Lankan authorities have not confirmed whether the Iranian vessel came under attack.

Before the incident, the Iranian warship had recently taken part in the Milan 2026 multinational naval exercise and fleet review held in Visakhapatnam, India.

The incident comes as the US and Israel continue airstrikes on Iran that began last Saturday and have killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and 786 others, including scores of schoolgirls.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting US-linked sites in Gulf countries, causing multiple fatalities. Six US service members have been killed and many others injured.





