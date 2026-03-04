Mojtaba Khamenei, seen as possible next Supreme Leader, has survived attacks on Iran - sources

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran's late Supreme Leader, has ⁠survived the U.S. ⁠and Israeli airstrikes on Iran in which his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, two Iranian sources ⁠told Reuters on Wednesday.

Mojtaba is seen by the establishment as a possible successor to his father, the sources said.

A mid-ranking cleric with close ties to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, hardliner Mojtaba is one of the most influential figures in the Iranian ⁠clerical ⁠establishment. He has for years been seen as one of the top candidates to succeed his father.

"He (Mojtaba) is alive ... he was not in Tehran when the Supreme Leader was killed," one of the sources said.

His father ⁠was killed on Saturday after the United States and Israel attacked targets across Iran - one of a number of military and other influential figures killed.

Iranian state media announced Khamenei's death early on Sunday. ⁠A ‌senior ‌Israeli official told Reuters ⁠that the Iranian leader's body ‌had been found, and U.S. President Donald Trump said the ⁠United States had worked ⁠closely with Israel to target the man ⁠who led Iran since 1989.







