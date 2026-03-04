Iranian missile hits large US base in Qatar

A ballistic missile fired from Iran has hit the Al-Udeid base in Qatar, the largest US military base in the Middle East, the Qatari Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.



The ministry said in a statement that the country had been targeted by two ballistic missiles launched from Iran. "Air defense systems successfully intercepted one of the missiles, while the second missile struck Al-Udeid Qatari Base without causing any casualties."



The ministry did not provide any information on the exact impact site of the missile or possible damage.



Al-Udeid, which is also used by Qatari and British forces, is located on the outskirts of Doha.



Iran had already attacked the base last year in retaliation for the US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities.



The Iranian military also said it launched attacks on the base in retaliation for joint US-Israeli strikes across Iran on Saturday.



Al-Udeid is one of the most important US bases in the Middle East. According to reports, around 10,000 soldiers and civilian personnel are normally stationed there. The base also serves as the command centre for US military operations in the region.



The headquarters of the US regional command for the Middle East (CENTCOM) is in Tampa, Florida.



