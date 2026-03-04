Türkiye 'leaving nothing to chance' regarding security of its borders amid tension in region: President

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday vowed that Ankara is "leaving nothing to chance" when it comes to the security of its borders and airspace in these hard times the region is going through.

Türkiye is taking all necessary measures in close consultation with NATO allies and intervening immediately when required, Erdoğan said.

Ankara also issues its "strongest" warnings to prevent similar incidents from occurring again, he ensured, referring to the missile munition incident with Iran on Wednesday.

"Our determination and capacity to ensure the security of our country and our nation are at the highest level," he further added.

A ballistic munition fired from Iran and directed toward Turkish airspace on Wednesday was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense units in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the projectile, detected after passing through Iraq and Syria, was successfully engaged by air defenses.