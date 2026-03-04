Israel continues to 'heavily' restrict shelter supplies as flooding looms in Gaza: UN

A view of the Shujaiya neighborhood after rainfall that flooded tents and left puddles of water and mud throughout the area in Gaza City, Gaza on November 14, 2025. (AA File Photo)

The UN said Wednesday that Israel is continuing to "heavily" restrict the entry of shelter materials into the Gaza Strip, leaving displaced Palestinians exposed to flooding as the rainy season intensifies.

"More than 900 out of 1,500 sites across Gaza are at risk of flooding if the rainy season continues," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference, adding that the sites host "hundreds of thousands of people whose homes have been damaged or destroyed."

Dujarric said eight temporary relocation sites have been established in Gaza, but critical materials remain out of reach.

"We and our partners still do not have the tools and the materials to make shelters that are longer lasting," he said, noting that "the entry of these supplies continues to be heavily restricted, and they're difficult to find on the local markets."

The spokesperson said needed supplies include "toolkits, timber and cement to repair homes, heavy machinery to clear rubble and to make more space for dignified housing."

"Our humanitarian colleagues once again underscore that more crossings must be open and a sustained flow of supplies, including fuel, must enter Gaza in a safe, predictable manner, so aid agencies can continue to scale up humanitarian operations," Dujarric said.

Since a ceasefire agreement took effect last October, Israel has killed 618 Palestinians and wounded 1,663 in daily ceasefire violations involving strikes and gunfire.

The ceasefire followed the genocidal war launched by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, that lasted two years and killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000, most of them women and children, and destroyed about 90% of civilian infrastructure in the territory.