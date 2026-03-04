Trump to host Latin American leaders at summit on Saturday

US President Donald Trump will host leaders from 12 Latin American countries Saturday in the state of Florida, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday.

"The point of this newfound Latin America Summit is to promote freedom, security and prosperity in our region," Leavitt told reporters at the White House.

Leavitt said Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay and Trinidad and Tobago will attend.

The countries, she said, formed a "historic coalition to work together to address criminal narco-terrorist gangs and cartels, encounter illegal and mass migration into not only the United States, but the Western Hemisphere."