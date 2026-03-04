Germany will not join war against Iran: Defense minister

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius walks in the the lower house of parliament Bundestag during a debate in Berlin, Germany, March 4, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Germany's defense minister on Wednesday ruled out joining the ongoing US and Israeli military strikes targeting Iran, underscoring the need for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Addressing a general parliamentary debate on the latest developments, Boris Pistorius said it remains unclear how long the war will continue or whether it will spread to other countries.

"Germany is not a party to the war. The German Armed Forces will not participate in this war," he told lawmakers. "Germany will do everything in its power to contribute to de-escalation and to contain the further spread of violence."

The Social Democrat politician said the debate about whether US and Israeli actions comply with international law was important, and an international order can only be stable in the long term if countries adhere to laws.

But he also stressed that the Iranian regime has repeatedly violated international law for decades.

"One thing is clear: The Israeli-American attacks are directed against a regime that wants to destroy Israel," said Pistorius. "A regime that has been practicing repression and terror both domestically and internationally for many, many years, indeed for decades."

Pistorius warned that the US and Israeli military strikes would not achieve the expected results without a reliable, well-founded strategy for the post-war period.

"History teaches us that starting wars is much easier than ending them. This means we need a solid exit strategy, but I do not see one at the moment," the minister said, adding that work should begin from today on post-war political scenarios and solutions.

"It would be an illusion to think that the conflicts in the region can be resolved by military force and unilateral action alone. We must and will continue to emphasize this to our American and Israeli friends," Pistorius said. "It is also important that we Europeans do not merely stand by when it comes to the future of the region. We must therefore begin discussions now and define what we can do."