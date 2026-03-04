Maersk suspends cargo bookings to Gulf countries

A Maersk cargo ship loaded with shipping containers navigates through New York Bay on January 23, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

Maersk, one of the world's largest container shipping companies, announced that it has temporarily suspended cargo bookings to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain, and Oman.

A written statement on Wednesday from Denmark-based Maersk provided information on the situation regarding cargo transportation in the region following the joint US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

The company had taken various security measures due to developments in the region, stating: "We are taking operational measure to ensure the safety of our personnel, safeguard your cargo and maintain service stability across affected trades in the Middle East."

Maersk had previously announced on March 1 that it was suspending all ship transits through the Strait of Hormuz until further notice.