Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government warns attacks on Peshmerga forces will not go unanswered

The Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has called on Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to halt attacks targeting Peshmerga forces, warning that the continuation of such assaults will not go unanswered.

The statement came after an armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) strike targeted a Peshmerga headquarters in the Degala subdistrict of Erbil.

In a statement, the ministry described the drone attack as "a disruptive assault aimed at increasing disorder and chaos."

"We call on Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to stop these attacks, which are contrary to the law.

"Those responsible for the attack must be handed over to the legal authorities for punishment. The continuation of these terrorist attacks will not go unanswered," it added.





