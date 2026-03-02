Gulf bloc weighs response to Iranian missile, drone attacks

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said Sunday that it is weighing a response to Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting several of its member states, warning that the bloc will take all necessary measures to protect its security and stability.

In a statement issued after an emergency virtual ministerial meeting, the council condemned the attacks on the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait, describing them as violations of sovereignty and international law.

The GCC underscored that the security of its member states is indivisible, stressing that any attack on one constitutes a direct threat to all under its joint defense agreement.

It affirmed that member states retain the right to respond in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter and called for an immediate halt to the attacks, urging the UN Security Council to take decisive action to prevent further escalation.





