Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad is alive: Adviser

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is alive and unharmed as joint US-Israeli attacks target Iran's senior leadership, military infrastructure and nuclear sites, a close aide told Anadolu on Sunday.

"I am in touch with him. All is good," said the adviser, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"A building related to his security detail was struck yesterday. Three of his bodyguards— members of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) —- have been killed. His own residence remained unaffected and was not targeted 100 meters away from that building," the source added.

Earlier, Ahmadinejad, who served as Iranian president from 2005 until 2013, was reported killed in an Israeli-US airstrike.





