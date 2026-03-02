Air France extends Middle East flight suspensions until Tuesday

French airline Air France will continue suspending flights to several Middle Eastern destinations until Tuesday due to escalating regional tensions, France's transport minister said Sunday.

"For safety reasons and in coordination with state authorities, Air France is suspending its flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh until Tuesday, March 3," Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said in a post on the social media platform X.

Tabarot said both outbound and return flights to the affected cities are included in the suspension. He added that the airline will announce an updated flight schedule in the coming days, depending on developments in the region.

The move comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following recent military escalations involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Several countries have temporarily closed their airspace, prompting multiple international airlines to suspend or reroute flights for security reasons.





