Iran ‘will not negotiate with US’: Top Iranian official

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani denied Monday claims that Tehran had sought to restart negotiations with Washington, declaring that Iran will not engage in talks with the US.

Larijani, through US social media company on X, addressed reports suggesting that Iran had made new initiatives to negotiate with the US.

Referring to a report by Al Jazeera, quoting The Wall Street Journal, that claimed Larijani attempted to resume negotiations with Washington through Oman, he noted: "We will not negotiate with the US."

In a separate post, Larijani also responded to US President Donald Trump's remarks on Iran.

Criticizing Trump for leading the region into chaos with "empty illusions," Larijani said: "He is now worried about further losses of American soldiers. With his own delusions, he has transformed the slogan 'America First' into 'Israel First' and sacrificed American troops for Israel's lust for power."

He further accused Trump of "making American soldiers and their families pay the price with new lies."

The joint US-Israeli military campaign launched on Saturday has killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf countries. Three US service members have been killed and five others seriously wounded.



