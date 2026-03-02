Lebanese president condemns Israeli strikes, warns against being drawn into conflict

Lebanon's president condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory Monday following rocket attacks from Hezbollah, according to an official statement.

Joseph Aoun said the firing of rockets from Lebanese soil "targets all the efforts and initiatives the state has undertaken to keep Lebanon away from the dangerous military confrontations taking place in the region."

In the statement received by Anadolu, he emphasized that "the Lebanese state has repeatedly warned of the consequences of regional escalation on the country and has called for prudence and responsible action guided by the national interest."

Aoun also warned that "persisting in using Lebanon once again as a platform for wars we have no part in will expose the country to new risks."

He stressed that the responsibility for any consequences "falls on the parties that ignored repeated calls to maintain security and stability," noting that "this is something the Lebanese state will not allow to happen again, nor will the Lebanese people accept it," in reference to previous confrontations between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israeli army launched a wave of airstrikes across Lebanon early Monday after intercepting a rocket fired from Lebanese territory, saying additional projectiles fell in open areas without causing injuries or damage.

It also warned residents of 53 villages in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley to evacuate and stay 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) away ahead of planned attacks.





