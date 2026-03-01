UNICEF says attack on school would violate international law

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is "deeply concerned" about the bombings in Iran.



"There are reports of attacks on schools in Iran, including a girls' school in Minab," the German office of the children's aid organization stated in Cologne on Sunday. "Attacks on civilians and civilian objects, including schools, constitute a violation of international law."



At least 108 female pupils were killed in a rocket attack in the south of the country, according to Iranian sources. A girls' primary school in the province of Hormozgan was hit, state-run news agency IRNA reported. Dozens more female pupils were said to have been injured.



These claims cannot be independently verified.



UNICEF called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. The children's aid organization also appealed to all parties involved in the conflict to exercise the utmost restraint and to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights. This includes, in particular, the protection of the civilian population and the services on which children rely for survival.



