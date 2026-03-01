2 Iranian drones target warehouse at Al-Salam Naval Base in Abu Dhabi

Two Iranian drones targeted a warehouse at Al-Salam Naval Base in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, causing a fire but no casualties, the UAE Defense Ministry said.

In a statement posted on the US social media company X, the ministry said specialized teams responded to the incident.

The attack led to a fire in two containers storing general materials, the statement said.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with a series of drone and missile attacks that targeted Israel, US assets and several Gulf countries.

Israel and the US launched a similar attack on Iran last June, triggering a 12-day war before a ceasefire was announced.





