EU CHIEF SAYS DEATH OF IRANS SUPREME LEADER CARRIES REAL RISK OF INSTABILITY

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday warned that the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could bear a risk of instability.

"With Khamenei gone, there is renewed hope for the people of Iran. We must ensure that the future is theirs to claim and shape. At the same time, this moment carries a real risk of instability that could push the region into a spiral of violence," von der Leyen wrote on US social media platform X.

Her remarks came after a phone call with Jordan's King Abdullah II, to whom she expressed the bloc's solidarity following Iran's retaliatory strikes.

"We are engaging closely with all key actors, as well as with our regional partners, to safeguard stability and security and to protect civilian lives. Jordan is a precious partner for Europe in the region and will play a key role in the period ahead," von der Leyen stressed.

She further thanked the king for his leadership. "You can count on our full support."

SEVERAL EUROPEAN LEADERS RESPOND TO KHAMENEI'S DEATH



EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described the supreme leader's death as a "defining moment in Iran's history."

"What comes next is uncertain. But there is now an open path to a different Iran, one that its people may have greater freedom to shape. I'm in contact with partners, including those in the region that bear the brunt of Iran's military actions, to find practical steps for de-escalation," Kallas wrote on X.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani voiced support for the Iranians' "aspiration for freedom and respect for civil rights."

"We are working together with our G7 partners to avoid any expansion of the conflict that risks compromising regional security and stability, as well as the freedom of commercial traffic in an area crucial for our exports. It remains a priority to eliminate Iran's nuclear and missile threat, while encouraging cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency," he added.

Sweden's Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard also said that the death of Khamenei "could open a window of opportunities," while warning of the remaining "uncertainties."

"Iran's future must belong to the people. But the road there is long. The risk of a spiral of violence in the Middle East remains great," Stenergard said.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen further pointed to a "long-awaited change in the Middle East."

"The Iranian people deserve freedom. Citizens must be able to influence their own affairs and gain control of their country. The Middle East must break free from the cycle of violence. Sustainable solutions require diplomacy, and there is still a long road ahead. Civilians must be protected in all circumstances," Valtonen said.

The US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on Saturday, with Tehran staging retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

Iran on Sunday confirmed the death of Khamenei and several top officials in the attacks.