Diplomatic solution in Iran 'much easier now,' Trump tells CBS News

President Donald Trump said Saturday that US and Israeli military strikes on Iran have been effective and could create a new opportunity for diplomacy in the Mideast region.

"Much easier now than it was a day ago, obviously," Trump told CBS News during a phone interview, when asked about the prospect of a diplomatic solution to Iran's ballistic and nuclear programs.

"Because they are getting beat up badly," he said.

The US and Israel launched a major military operation against Iran on Saturday that Trump said was intended to degrade Tehran's military capabilities and neutralize a nuclear threat.

Earlier, Trump said Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed and urged the Iranian people to "take back their country."

The president described the strikes as "a great day for this country, a great day for the world."

CBS News, citing sources, reported that the strikes are believed to have killed about 40 Iranian officials.

"There are some good candidates" to lead Iran in the wake of Khamenei's death, Trump told CBS News, without elaborating.

The president said he has spent much of the day in discussions with US officials and world leaders, and is closely monitoring Iran's response.

Tehran launched ballistic missiles at Israel and carried out attacks targeting US allies elsewhere in the Middle East following the strikes.

"It's what we expected," Trump said per CBS News. But he noted that Iran's response so far has been less than what the US and its allies anticipated.

"We thought it'd be double," he said, though he added that the situation remains fluid, according to CBS News.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said there have been no reports of US deaths or injuries from the operation in Iran.

US lawmakers have reacted along party lines. Republican leaders largely voiced support for the president's actions, while some Democrats called for greater transparency.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, urged Trump to provide "Congress and the American people with critical details about the scope and immediacy of the threat" that prompted the strikes.

When asked by CBS News whether he plans to work with Congress on Iran-related matters moving forward, Trump responded, "I always want to work with Congress. Always. I've always worked with Congress."

Trump declined to characterize the unfolding conflict as a formal "war" with Iran. Instead, he said his focus remains on neutralizing threats to the US.