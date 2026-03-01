US forces hit Iranian warship in Gulf of Oman: Central Command

US forces struck an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette on the Gulf of Oman during the opening phase of "Operation Epic Fury," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday.

"The ship is currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier," the agency said on US social media company X.

"Abandon ship," it said, relaying US President Donald Trump's call for Iranian armed forces, the Revolutionary Guards and police to "lay down your weapons."

Iran has not yet confirmed the strike.

The announcement came as US-Israeli strikes on Iran entered a second day. The joint operation, launched Saturday, killed several senior Iranian officials, including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting several Gulf countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that state institutions remained intact and that a new supreme leader could be chosen shortly.





