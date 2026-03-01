Turkish president, Saudi crown prince discuss latest situation in region

 Contact Us
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call to discuss regional tensions, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy amid recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks.

Published March 01,2026
During the phone call, Erdogan "shared his concern that the conflicts will have severe repercussions in terms of regional and global security unless necessary intervention is made," the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement on social media platform NSosyal.

He said that Türkiye and Saudi Arabia are carrying out "significant works" in order to resolve disagreements through dialogue and that giving diplomacy a chance is the "most rational way."

Erdogan also expressed his good wishes for the Kingdom following the attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top officials, including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes that hit several Gulf countries.