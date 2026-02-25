Russia claims it captured another settlement in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Wednesday that its forces captured another settlement in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

The ministry said in a statement that the village of Hrafske went under Russia's control as a result of the actions of the Sever (North) group of forces.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv's newest Flamingo missiles successfully hit targets on Russian soil at a distance of 1,400 kilometers (870 miles).

"There were precise attacks with Flamingo missiles at 1,400 kilometers. I think this is a real success for our industry," he said at a news conference in Kyiv.

He noted that the production of missiles was restored after the Russian strikes on enterprises, and now Ukraine is increasing production as far as finances and the availability of components allow.

He also confirmed that the Russian air defense tried to intercept the missiles, but the operation was still successful.

"The Russian air defense shot some of the missiles down. There were also clear hits. But the most important thing is that all launched rockets reached the designated target," he said.

Independent verification of claims is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.