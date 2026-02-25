Iran’s foreign minister arrives in Geneva, to meet Omani counterpart ahead of US talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to meet with his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, in Geneva on Wednesday, ahead of a new round of indirect nuclear negotiations with the US, local media reported.

The state news agency IRNA, citing an informed source, said Araghchi arrived in the Swiss city, leading a diplomatic delegations to attend Thursday's nuclear talks.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Araghchi will meet with Albusaidi ahead of the talks.

"The Iranian delegation will use the meeting to outline Tehran's positions on sanctions relief and nuclear issues," Tasnim said.

Araghchi, who serves as the lead Iranian negotiator, is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, as well as a team of nuclear and legal experts, state media reported.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs, who is currently in Switzerland and addressed the Geneva Disarmament Forum on Monday, will also join the delegation.

The American side, as in previous rounds, will be led by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Tehran and Washington have held two rounds of indirect talks under Omani mediation since nuclear diplomacy resumed last month, following efforts by regional countries, including Turkiye, to ease tensions.

After the previous round in Geneva-which followed the first round in Muscat-both sides offered positive assessments, agreeing on "guiding principles" that Iranian negotiators said could pave the way toward a potential agreement.

The talks come amid a significant US military buildup in the Persian Gulf region, alongside a series of recent drills conducted by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



