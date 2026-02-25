Pope announces extensive international travel plans

The Vatican announced Wednesday that Pope Leo XIV will travel to six countries in the next four months, including a 10-day tour of Africa and visits to Monaco and Spain.

The pontiff is scheduled to make a day trip March 28to the Catholic principality of Monaco.

It will be followed by a significant journey across Africa from April 13-23, marking his first visit to the continent since the start of his pontificate.

Leo will visit Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea.

The Vatican said that themes of peace and care for the poor will be central to the visit.

The pope will undertake a weeklong visit to Spain from June 6 - 12, with stops in Madrid, the Canary Islands and Barcelona.

In Barcelona, he is expected to inaugurate the tallest tower of the Sagrada Familia.

The Vatican said the trips reflect the pope's commitment to international engagement and pastoral outreach.



