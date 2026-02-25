Cuba reports armed attack by US-registered boat

Cuba's Interior Ministry on Wednesday reported an armed attack carried out by the crew of a boat licensed in the US state of Florida.

The ministry said in a statement that the vessel was in violation of the territorial waters of the Caribbean island, located about 150 kilometers (about 93 miles) from Florida's southern tip.

It was detected one nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel, off the northern Cayo Falcones island.

Cuban authorities responded by sending in five border guard troops, who were attacked with gunfire from the vessel as they approached.

The Cuban commanding officer was reported injured in the exchange. Four of the alleged attackers were killed, while six others were injured, with the wounded transferred for medical attention on the island.

"In the face of current challenges, Cuba reaffirms its determination to protect its territorial waters, based on the principle that national defense is a fundamental pillar of the Cuban State in safeguarding its sovereignty and ensuring stability in the region," the statement issued by the Ministry of the Interior read.

The armed attack comes amid growing tensions and pressure from the US on Cuba. US President Donald Trump has pledged to see the island "fall," while maintaining an embargo that has left Cuba facing a severe energy shortage.





