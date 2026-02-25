Top diplomats of Egypt, UAE discuss Gaza developments, Sudan de-escalation efforts

The foreign ministers of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and efforts to de-escalate the situation in Sudan.

An Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement said Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed, reviewed over the phone the latest developments in Gaza and Sudan, as well as ways to enhance coordination on regional issues.

The two ministers stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of the second phase of US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, and provide full support to a Palestinian national committee tasked with managing the enclave, the statement said.

They also underlined the importance of deploying an international stabilization force to ensure adherence to the ceasefire, in preparation for early recovery and reconstruction efforts, and ensuring the continued flow of humanitarian aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip, it added.

A US-backed ceasefire took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10, halting Israel's two-year war that has killed more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

Regarding Sudan, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's support for Sudan's unity, territorial integrity and national institutions, and called for intensified efforts to improve humanitarian conditions in the country and support de-escalation.

The two sides agreed to maintain coordination in addressing regional challenges "in a way that safeguards regional stability," and exchanged views on means of reducing escalation, stressing that diplomatic solutions remain "the only viable path to prevent further instability," the statement said.

Sudan has been locked in a bloody conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, killing tens of thousands, displacing about 13 million people, and creating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, according to UN reports.