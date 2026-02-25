Israel escalating attacks on Gaza, West Bank despite Oct. 10 ceasefire: Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said Israel has continued to escalate its attacks on Gaza and the West Bank despite the ceasefire.

"Despite the Oct. 10 (2025) ceasefire, secured with also Türkiye's efforts, Israeli government continues to escalate its attacks on Gaza and West Bank," Erdogan said, speaking in the capital Ankara at an iftar dinner, the traditional fast-breaking meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

He said the people in Gaza who break their fast in makeshift buildings amid the ruins and refuse to bow to oppression are setting an example for Muslims through their faith.





