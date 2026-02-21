Ten-man Chelsea implode again in home draw with Burnley

Chelsea succumbed to familiar failings on Saturday as they took an early lead against struggling Burnley but suffered a sixth red card of the season and conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw. Having ⁠given up a two-goal lead to ⁠draw 2-2 against Leeds United in their previous home game, coach Liam Rosenior said he was still learning who he could rely on when things get tough.

"We have set fire to four points from two ⁠home games," Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca in mid-January, told reporters. "It's not good enough for a club of this level."

Saturday's 93rd-minute equaliser, when an unmarked Zian Flemming powered home a corner from substitute James Ward-Prowse, means Chelsea have dropped 17 points from winning positions in Premier League home games this season, more than any other side.

"The best teams, the teams that win titles - which is where we want to get to - they win games 1-0 when they probably haven't had the best performance," Rosenior said. "That should have been a 1-0 at the least today."

Yet it ⁠could ⁠have been worse for Chelsea as Burnley's Jacob Bruun Larson headed over from a corner in the 96th minute and the home fans made their frustrations clear at the final whistle.

PEDRO OPENS SCORING

Things had looked like very different when Joao Pedro slid in for his fifth goal in six league games to convert a cross by Pedro Neto after a defence-splitting pass by Moises Caicedo in the fourth minute.

But Chelsea failed to extend their lead against a side who started ⁠the game nine points from safety. Cole Palmer wasted a one-on-one chance with Martin Dubravka and the Burnley goalkeeper was not tested much in the rest of the game.

The balance of the match shifted in the 72nd minute when defender Wesley Fofana received a second booking when he left a boot on the foot of Ward-Prowse.

The point lifted Chelsea into fourth place on goal difference ahead of Manchester United's visit to ⁠Everton on ‌Monday and ‌Rosenior has still not lost in the league since arriving ⁠at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues now face tough trips ‌to Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Burnley coach Scott Parker said he was frustrated that his side had not come away with all three ⁠points after Bruun Larson's late miss.

But he was proud that ⁠they had again shown fighting spirit having come from 2-0 down to win 3-2 ⁠at Crystal Palace in their last league game.

"The players have shown a real resilience again today," Parker told reporters. "We stayed in the game and grew stronger."









