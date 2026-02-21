Protesters rally in Stockholm to denounce Israel’s latest measures aimed at annexing West Bank

Hundreds of people protested in Sweden's capital, Stockholm, on Saturday, condemning Israel's latest administrative measures aimed at annexing the occupied West Bank.

Despite the cold weather, people gathered at Odenplan Square in central Stockholm in response to calls from several civil society organizations before marching on the roads to protest Israel's plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.







Protesters voiced opposition to the proposed annexation and called for action over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Last Sunday, the Israeli government approved a proposal to register Palestinian land in the West Bank as "state property" for the first time since Israel occupied the territory in 1967. According to Israeli Channel 7, the measure includes opening previously frozen land registration procedures, cancelling old Jordanian legislation, and disclosing land records that had remained confidential for decades.

Protesters' chants, including "no to the annexation of the West Bank," were heard as the crowd marched towards the Swedish parliament and the Foreign Ministry buildings.







Some demonstrators carried placards reading "stop the genocide" and "children are being killed in Gaza."

Sigyn Meder, a Swedish activist who participated in the rally, said campaigners have been holding weekly demonstrations for over two years.

She described the situation in Gaza as a "humanitarian catastrophe" and urged the Swedish government and the wider international community to adopt a concrete plan of action.

Organizers announced the launch of a new initiative titled "sanctions against Israel," encouraging supporters to press lawmakers to take a firmer stance.







They said a petition linked to the campaign would be submitted to the Swedish government and parliament.

Israel has previously defended its security policies and military operations as necessary responses to threats from Palestinian armed groups.



Since the war in Gaza began on Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has intensified operations in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, through the army and illegal settlers. These actions include killings, arrests, demolitions, displacement, and settlement expansion.



Israeli operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023 have killed more than 1,115 Palestinians, injured about 11,500, and led to nearly 22,000 arrests.







The war in Gaza over two years has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000, most of them women and children, and damaged about 90% of civilian infrastructure, according to Palestinian sources.