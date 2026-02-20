Donald Trump says Iran 'better negotiate a fair deal'

US President Donald Trump urged Iranian leaders on Friday to negotiate what he called a "fair deal," while criticizing Tehran's human rights record and expressing sympathy for the Iranian people.

"They better negotiate a fair deal," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"You know, the people of Iran are a lot different than the leaders of Iran, and it's very, very, very sad situation," Trump said, adding that 32,000 people were killed there over a "relatively short period of time."

"They were going to hang 800, two weeks ago, some by crane," said Trump.

Referring to last month, when there were widespread protests in Iran, he added: "They were going to hang 837 people and I gave them the word: 'If you hang one person, even one person, that you're going to be hit right then and there.' I wasn't waiting two weeks and negotiating, and they gave up the hanging. They didn't hang 837. Supposedly they didn't hang anybody."

Trump said he feels "very badly" for the people of Iran. "They've lived in hell."

Earlier Friday, Trump said he was "considering" a limited military strike to pressure Iran into a deal, without giving further details.