Araghchi stands by official 3,117 death toll in Iran protests

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi early on Saturday challenged anyone disputing his government's official death toll of 3,117 from protests in December and January to "please share any evidence."



"Fulfilling our pledge of full transparency towards our own people, Iran's Government has already published a comprehensive list of all 3117 victims of recent terrorist operation, including about 200 officers," Araghchi said in a post on social media platform X.



"If anyone disputes accuracy of our data, please share any evidence."



Araghchi did not say what prompted his post.



On Friday, US President Donald Trump said at the White House that "32,000 people were killed over a relatively short period of time" in Iran, without citing a source for the figure.



According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), more than 7,000 people were killed in the crackdown by Iranian authorities on anti-government protests triggered by severe economic conditions.



The unrest erupted in late December and turned violent on January 8-9. Although the protests have since subsided, activists are still counting the dead and fear the toll could rise further.



The Iranian government has sought to depict a different narrative, arguing that mercenaries hired by the United States and Israel carried out terrorist attacks across the country.



Trump has been pushing for a quick resolution in the dispute over Iran's nuclear programme.



On Thursday, Trump set an apparent deadline for a decision on whether or not to strike Iran unless progress was made in nuclear talks, saying he considered 10 to 15 days to be sufficient. Araghchi on Friday said there was "no ultimatum."



Trump has offered varying justifications for a potential attack on Iran, from responding to the government's crackdown on protesters to inflicting damage on Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

